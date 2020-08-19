Memphis police officer dies of COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An officer with the Memphis Police Department died of COVID-19 over the weekend.
Officer Bobby Montgomery with the Tillman Precinct died on Sunday at the age of 45.
Thirty MPD officers have tested positive for the virus. Montgomery is the first MPD officer to die. A Shelby County Corrections officer died of COVID-19 in April.
