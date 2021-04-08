Memphis Police need help after woman gunned down in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released information as they continue to search for answers after a woman was gunned down in Orange Mound.

The incident happened on May 22, 2018, in the 2700 block of Fizer.

According to police, Vallen Conner and a friend were sitting in her car when a light brown or tan SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Trailblazer, drove past and at least two people inside fired shots.

Both Conner and her friend were shot. Conner died of her injuries at the hospital while the friend was treated and released.

Investigators determined that three people were inside the SUV at the time of the shooting. If you know anything about this cold case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH, the Memphis Police Department Homicide Bureau at (901) 636-3300 or the Memphis Police Department’s Cold Case hotline at (901) 636-2653.