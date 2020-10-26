Memphis Police: Man shot and killed in apartment complex in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 1200 block of Quail Ridge Lane late Sunday in Whitehaven.

MPD said when they arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Memphis Police said there is not any suspect information available at this time and are asking people to call 901-528-CASH with any tips.

