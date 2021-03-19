Memphis Police make an arrest after kidnapping, carjacking victim spots his stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested one person and are looking for at least two others in connection to a violent carjacking and kidnapping Tuesday night in the Grahamwood area.

Police said Mary Collins, 29, was arrested Thursday while driving the victim’s stolen vehicle. She was charged with theft of property. The two men who are also possibly involved with the crime are still on the run.

Omar Nunez told investigators he stopped at a Citgo station at Summer and Grahamwood to buy something, and when he got back to his car there were two men in the backseat. He said they pointed a gun at him, forced him into the passenger seat, and drove his 2005 Acura off the lot.

Nunez said the pair drove his car in circles for hours before heading toward Mississippi. He told police as they got close to Mississippi, he was able to get out of the vehicle and walk to a gas station at Lamar and Person, where he called a friend for help.

The victim told investigators while he was in his car with the suspects, they beat him repeatedly and told him not to look at them. Nunez had bruises on his arms but refused medical attention.

Police said they were able to make an arrest two days later, after Nunez told them he spotted his Acura in 2300 block of Park in Orange Mound. When officers got there, they said Collins was sitting in the driver’s seat. They said there was another woman in the car with Collins, but she had not been charged.

If you have any information that can help police with their investigation you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.