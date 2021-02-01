Memphis police looking for two men in classic car theft outside Bass Pro Pyramid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police have released photographs of two men they say are connected to the theft of a 1988 Pontiac Firebird outside the Bass Pro Pyramid last Wednesday.

The car has since been recovered.

Tina Ray told WREG-TV her son’s Firebird was stolen while he was working as a valet at the store.

Ray said the classic car belonged to her son’s father and grandfather who have both passed away.

She said the car was hot-wired and driven off the lot within a few minutes, and it appeared three people were involved.

Police said one of the suspects was wearing a black mask, tan jacket with an orange hood, and a blue, white, and orange ball cap.

The other suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white logo on the upper left chest area.

If you recognize the men in these photos call Shelby County Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.