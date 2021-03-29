Memphis police looking for serial dollar store robber?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police are looking for a man they say held up a Family Dollar and a Dollar General in Whitehaven Sunday night. The suspect also fits the description of the suspect in another Dollar General robbery nearly two weeks ago.

Police said the robber, who was wearing a maroon skull cap and carrying a silver and black handgun, went into the Family Dollar in the 4700 block of Neely Road at around 6:45 p.m. Sunday and demanded money from the register.

They said less than thirty minutes later he robbed the Dollar General in the 4500 block of Millbranch Road. Investigators have not said how much he took from the stores.

On Friday, March 19, a male with the same build, wearing the same clothing and armed with a silver and black handgun held up the Dollar General also in the 4700 block of Neely.

If you recognize the suspect call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.