Memphis Police looking for missing 11-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for an 11-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday.

Memphis Police said Amaya Whitfield was last seen by her mother on Friday, August 28, 2020, around 8:00 p.m., when she walked away from home. She might be with friends in the area of South Parkway, Lamar, or the Bellevue area.

If you have seen her or know where she is, call Memphis Police.