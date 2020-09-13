Memphis Police look for man accused of stabbing a person in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man who they said allegedly stabbed a person in North Memphis, on Friday.

Memphis Police said officers responded to a stabbing, located at 1100 block of Springdale. MPD said when officers arrived, they responded to a stabbing, located at 1127 Springdale.

MPD said the suspect is described as a black male, early ’50s, approximately 5-foot 8, 150 pounds, dark complexion, and wearing a yellow shirt and khaki pants. The suspect was wearing gloves and was armed with two knives.

No arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH