Memphis Police issue warrant for suspect in South Memphis shooting that killed mother of five

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued arrest warrants for the suspect they believe is responsible for a South Memphis shooting that killed a mother of five.

Memphis Police say warrants have been issued for the arrest of 42-year-old Timmie A Cooperwood.

The warrants are for first degree murder, first degree murder in perpetration of aggravated burglary, especially aggravated burglary, aggravated stalking, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and employment of a weapon during a dangerous felony.

Related Content Family: Mother of five killed in South Memphis shooting

Cooperwood is suspected for shooting and killing 33-year-old Shandka Harvell in the 2000 block of Prospect near Dunn at around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Harvell’s family told WREG she was alone with her kids when an ex-boyfriend got in through a bathroom window.

Harvell was shot and killed with her children ages five to 11 nearby. In fact, it was her young children who called family members and told them what happened.

Warrants were issued for the arrest of Timmie A. Cooperwood, 42, for 1st Degree Murder, 1st Degree Murder in the perpetration of Agg Burglary, Especially Agg Burglary, Agg Stalking, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, & Employment of a Weapon during a Dangerous Felony. pic.twitter.com/eCpZWk54jx — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 9, 2020

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.