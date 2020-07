MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a four-year-old girl who disappeared late Monday evening.

According to authorities, she was last seen around 9 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Biscoe Avenue wearing Mickey Mouse clothing.

She could be with her mother Nicola Corbett and the pair may be headed towards Houston, Texas.

If you see the little girl, call (901) 545-2677.