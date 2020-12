MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police temporarily shutdown North Watkins Street at Ontario Avenue in Frayser due to a fatal crash early Monday morning.

Officials told WREG that one person was dead when first respnders arrived. They did not release any additional information, but photos from the scene suggest the accident involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Authorities had the roadway shutdown for several hours Monday, but reopened around 7 a.m.