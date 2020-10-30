Memphis Police investigating two shootings on Winchester Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating two shootings that occurred less than a mile away from each other on Winchester Road Thursday night.
Officers responded to a shooting at 1707 Winchester Road, near Winchester and Mill Branch. Police say a woman called and said a man had been shot at that location.
The Memphis Fire Department took the victim to the hospital in critical condition.
Police are also investigating a shooting that reportedly took place at 1918 Winchester, near Winchester and Winbrook Drive. That victim is currently in non-critical condition.
Memphis Police have not determined whether these shootings are connected.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
