Memphis Police investigating two shootings on Winchester Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating two shootings that occurred less than a mile away from each other on Winchester Road Thursday night.

Officers responded to a shooting at 1707 Winchester Road, near Winchester and Mill Branch. Police say a woman called and said a man had been shot at that location.

The Memphis Fire Department took the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are also investigating a shooting that reportedly took place at 1918 Winchester, near Winchester and Winbrook Drive. That victim is currently in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police have not determined whether these shootings are connected.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.