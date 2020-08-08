Memphis Police investigating two overnight shoots in North Memphis, Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating two shootings that happened in North Memphis and Frayser overnight.

At around 10:30 PM Friday night, police responded to a shooting call at a rooming house on Clarksdale Avenue in North Memphis.

Police say officers found a man who had been shot to death on the scene. The victim was reportedly shot after a “brief argument with an unknown person.”

Just before midnight, officers responded to another shooting on Lake Park Road near Coral Drive in Frayser.

Officers reportedly found one shooting victim on the scene. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the victim and the suspect in this shooting knew each other.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.