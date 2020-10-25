Memphis Police investigating shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they are investigating a critical shooting in South Memphis.

MPD said they are on the scene of a shooting at Porter and Williams Avenue. Memphis Police said an adult male victim was not on the scene but arrived at Regional One Hospital by private vehicle and is listed in critical condition.

MPD said at this time there is not any suspect information to give.

