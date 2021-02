MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said officers are investigating a shooting in a Whitehaven apartment complex late Wednesday night.

MPD said around 9:10 p.m. officers arrived to the scene which is located near the 2300 block of East Raines, at the Graceland Farms Apartments and located a man sustaining a gunshot wound. Memphis Police said the shooting victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police said officers have one person detained.