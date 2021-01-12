Memphis Police investigating deadly shooting at Raleigh gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said officers were on the scene Monday night of a fatal shooting on the corner of Raleigh Lagrange and Covington Pike.

Memphis Police said around 5:30, a man was shot near the gas station and was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Shortly after, MPD said he died at the hospital.

MPD said they are looking for a man who was driving a small red Ford Expedition. He was last seen westbound on Raleigh LaGrange.