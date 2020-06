Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating an overnight murder-suicide.

Authorities were called to the 3700 block of Dorado Avenue in Raleigh around 11 p.m. Monday and found a male shooting victim. That man died on the scene, police said.

According to initial reports, the suspect shot the victim after an argument and then killed himself in the Northaven neighborhood.

The men have not been identified at this time.