MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD is investigating an interstate shooting near I-40 and Whitten Road on Saturday afternoon.

WREG-TV was told no one was injured in the shooting incident. MPD said officers are shutting down lanes at I-40 and Whitten westbound. They will remain closed for an unspecified time.

Traffic is heavy from near US-64 to Whitten Road in the westbound lanes with stop-and-go traffic on the reverse side of the expressway.