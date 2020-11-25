Memphis Police investigating fatal crash on Hernando DeSoto Bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said officers are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 40 on the Hernando Desoto Bridge.

MPD said two vehicles were involved, and one person was pronounced deceased on the scene. Traffic is stalled on the inbound (Eastbound) lanes of I-40 going from West Memphis into Memphis.

This is a developing story.

