Memphis Police investigating deadly shooting near Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said officers are investigating a deadly shooting in Whitehaven, near Graceland.

MPD said officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 3600 block of Elvis Presley. When officers arrived, they located a woman sustaining a gunshot wound and was unresponsive. Memphis Police said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police said the preliminary scene investigation indicates that this was self-inflicted. The investigation is ongoing.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.