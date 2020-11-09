Memphis Police investigating deadly shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Memphis late Sunday evening.

MPD said officers responded to a shooting call at Drake Street and Norris Road. When they arrived, they located one male shooting victim in the roadway, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Memphis Police said there is not any suspect information to give at this time.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.