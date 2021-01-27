Memphis Police investigating deadly shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said officers are investigating a deadly shooting in the 100 block of East McKellar Avenue in South Memphis on Wednesday night.

MPD said when officers arrived, they located a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. People who live in the area told WREG-TV, the shooting victim is an 18-year-old, and the incident took place inside of a house on the corner McKellar and South Main.

Investigators have not confirmed that information as of yet. At this time, Memphis Police said there is no suspect information.

MPD said anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.