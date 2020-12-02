Memphis Police investigating deadly shooting in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Orange Mound, Wednesday afternoon.

MPD said officers are on the scene in the 2700 block of Barron Avenue. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was pronounce deceased.

Memphis Police said no suspect info was given, and are urging people to call 901-528-CASH with any tips.

