Memphis Police investigating deadly shooting in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Orange Mound, Wednesday afternoon.
MPD said officers are on the scene in the 2700 block of Barron Avenue. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was pronounce deceased.
Memphis Police said no suspect info was given, and are urging people to call 901-528-CASH with any tips.
