MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said officers are on the scene of a deadly double-shooting in the 7500 block of Winchester in Southeast Memphis.
MPD said officers arrived to the scene and located two shooting victims. Memphis Police said a male victim was pronounced dead, and the female victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.
No suspect info is available. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips.
- President Trump asks Congress to amend COVID-19 relief bill, including stimulus checks of $2,000
- Memphis Police investigating deadly double-shooting in Southeast Memphis
- Christmas in the ICU means decorations, lights and many tears
- Trump pardons 15, including Russia probe figure George Papadopoulos and former Republican lawmakers
- Annual toy drive in Crenshaw, MS, goes on despite COVID-19 pandemic