Memphis Police investigating deadly double-shooting in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said officers are on the scene of a deadly double-shooting in the 7500 block of Winchester in Southeast Memphis.

MPD said officers arrived to the scene and located two shooting victims. Memphis Police said a male victim was pronounced dead, and the female victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

No suspect info is available. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips.

