Memphis Police investigating deadly crash in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened at the intersection of Getwell and Arrowhead on Tuesday afternoon.

MPD said around 3:10 p.m., officers arrived to the scene where three vehicles were involved with one person that was dead on arrival on the scene. A person on the scene tells WREG-TV that the victim is 27-year-old father of two.

Memphis Police have not confirmed the person’s identity. Additionally, MPD said four people have been transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

This is a developing story.