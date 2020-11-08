Memphis Police investigating critical shooting in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting in the 3100 block of Raleigh-Millington Road.

MPD said officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police said there is no suspect information at this time, and this is an ongoing investigation.

