Memphis Police investigating critical shooting in Bethel Grove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD said officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 2700 block of Filmore Ave. in the Bethel Grove neighborhood in Memphis.

MPD said when officers arrived to the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Additionally, MPD said the shooting victim, knows the suspect.

