Memphis Police investigating car break-ins on Mud Island

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating a rash of car break-ins on Mud Island Monday.
The Memphis Police Department released surveillance video of at least one suspect in a gray Honda Accord who vandalized several vehicles along Harbor View Drive and Harbor Isle Circle.
Police said he stole items from several vehicles including a gun.
The suspect was wearing a white t-shirt, faded denim jeans, and a face mask.
If you recognize the car or have any information about the suspect call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.