Memphis Police investigating 2 deadly shootings over the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said officers are investigating two separate deadly shootings that happened over the weekend.

The first shooting happened Saturday around 6:50 p.m. Officers responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Vayu Court. A man suffering from a gunshot wound was located and transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

This shooting stemmed from an altercation with an unknown male at a house party. Memphis Police said this shooting is still under investigation.

Overnight, around 2:34 am., officers responded to a shooting call in the 4300 block of South Third Street. A man suffering from a gunshot wound was located and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. The victim did not survive his injuries.

MPD said preliminary information indicates that the victim was shot after leaving a house party.

If you have information about either shooting, MPD is urging you to call 901-528-CASH with tips.