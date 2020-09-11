Memphis Police investigate two shootings in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating two shootings that happened just minutes apart from one another in southwest Memphis Friday evening.

Officers responded to a shooting at 397 Delta Road. Police say a man was shot in the area, then left the scene in a private vehicle and went to Fire Station #38 for help.

That man is in critical condition.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting call at 397 Delta.



Prelim info: an adult male was shot in front of this location. The male left the scene by private vehicle and went to Fire Station #38 for help. He is listed as critical.

No suspect info was available. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 11, 2020

A few minutes later, Memphis Police said officers responded to a shooting at Eyers and Weaver.

Police say officers found one victim at the scene. He was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Eyers and Weaver. One male shooting victim was located. He was xported to ROH in extremely critical condition.



No suspect info was given. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 11, 2020

Memphis Police say no suspect information is available for either shooting.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.