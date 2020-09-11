Memphis Police investigate two shootings in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating two shootings that happened just minutes apart from one another in southwest Memphis Friday evening.
Officers responded to a shooting at 397 Delta Road. Police say a man was shot in the area, then left the scene in a private vehicle and went to Fire Station #38 for help.
That man is in critical condition.
A few minutes later, Memphis Police said officers responded to a shooting at Eyers and Weaver.
Police say officers found one victim at the scene. He was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.
Memphis Police say no suspect information is available for either shooting.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
