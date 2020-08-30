Memphis Police investigate ‘suspicious package’ at MPD traffic office on Union Ave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they are investigating a suspicious package at the MPD traffic office in the 1900 block of Union Avenue.

MPD blocked off Union Avenue near the Panera Bread in Midtown. According to MPD, officers are investigating a package that was delivered by an unknown white male. MPD will check the package and its contents.

MPD said this is an ongoing investigation. People traveling in the area are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid road closures.