Memphis Police investigate shooting where a woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds on Baltimore Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 400 block of Baltimore Street.

MPD said they received a call about a shooting near 495 Baltimore Street. A person reported they heard several gunshots fired down the street.

MPD said a woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

This is the second shooting scene MPD is working within the last hour.