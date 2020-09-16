Memphis Police investigate shooting on Norris Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 3700 block of Norris Avenue.

MPD said they were told that a person was attempting to rob a man and shot him in the leg. The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police said there is no description of the suspect at this time.

