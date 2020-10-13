Memphis Police investigate shooting in South Memphis, victim in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of East Waldorf Avenue on Tuesday evening.

MPD said a man was shot and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police said this is in ongoing investigation, and there is not any suspect information to give at this time.

