Memphis Police investigate shooting in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting in the 3600 block of West Winchester Square.

MPD said they are currently on the scene of a shooting that left one man in critical condition. The shooting victim was transported to Regional One Hospital.

MPD said they do have one man detained on the scene and mentioned this is an ongoing investigation.