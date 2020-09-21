Memphis Police investigate shooting in Kroger gas station parking lot in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting in the Kroger gas station parking lot in East Memphis near the corner of Kirby Parkway and Poplar.

At this time, it is unknown what led to the shooting. MPD said two individuals have been shot. One of the individuals was pronounced dead at the hospital.

MPD added the second individual is in non-critical condition, and one person has been detained pending further investigation.

Kroger did release this statement:

We are saddened by today’s incident. We’re grateful to our store associates and customers who quickly notified local authorities, and we are providing any support needed for the investigation. Teresa Dickerson

This is a developing story.