Memphis Police investigate reported shooting at I-240 and South Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic is coming to a halt on Interstate 240 and South Parkway, as officers are conducting an investigation.
According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, it is an interstate shooting investigation taking place at Mile Marker 28, which was reported at 3:40 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
This is the second interstate shooting reported on Saturday.
Use an alternative route if possible.
