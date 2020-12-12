Memphis Police investigate reported shooting at I-240 and South Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic is coming to a halt on Interstate 240 and South Parkway, as officers are conducting an investigation.

I-240/S. Pkwy.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, it is an interstate shooting investigation taking place at Mile Marker 28, which was reported at 3:40 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

This is the second interstate shooting reported on Saturday.

Use an alternative route if possible.