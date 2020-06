MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say officers are on the scene of a possible shooting on the interstate.

Police say at around 3:39 p.m., officers were responding to a traffic stop on eastbound I-240 at Millbranch when they heard what they believed to be a gunshot.

The back windshield of a squad car was shattered. No officers were injured.

Memphis police say investigators are trying to determine what caused the damage to the squad car.