Memphis Police investigate fatal crash on Getwell Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are on the scene of a fatal crash on Getwell Road and East Mallory.
Memphis Police said one vehicle struck a pole, and a person in the vehicle died. Memphis Police are still on scene and said this is an ongoing investigation.
