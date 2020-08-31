Memphis Police investigate double-shooting on Mississippi Blvd

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are currently on the scene of a double-shooting on Mississippi Boulevard near the edge of downtown and South Memphis.

Memphis Police said they went to 589 Mississippi Blvd., where they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. A little further down the street at 625 Mississippi Blvd., they responded to another man who was shot.

Both men were transported to Regional One Hospital.

Memphis Police said this is an ongoing investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time.