MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened late Sunday evening at the intersection of Sycamore View and Sycamore Heights lane in Northeast Memphis.
MPD said a vehicle crashed into a tree near this Northeast Memphis intersection around 7:46 p.m. on Sunday. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MPD.
This is a developing story.
- ‘We can’t lose our momentum:’ Louisiana vows to rebuild
- Tigers TE Sean Dykes is quickly becoming one of the top in the nation
- Memphis Police investigate deadly crash in Northeast Memphis
- Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship
- Memphis Police search for missing 9-year-old boy