Memphis Police investigate deadly crash in Northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened late Sunday evening at the intersection of Sycamore View and Sycamore Heights lane in Northeast Memphis.

MPD said a vehicle crashed into a tree near this Northeast Memphis intersection around 7:46 p.m. on Sunday. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MPD.

This is a developing story.

