Memphis police increasing patrols around polling locations to prevent violence, voter suppression

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Memphis police are increasing patrols to prevent violence or acts of voter suppression at the polls. Director Michael Rallings says officers won’t be stationed at the polls but there will be extra patrols around polling locations so officers can be ready to respond quickly if needed.

“We will uphold the law and not tolerate any type of interference with elections or any type of criminal activity that threatens the sanctity of elections or the vote,” Dir. Ralling said.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is also increasing patrols. Shelby County election officials say there haven’t been any threats of violence at polling locations but there was a recent incident between two rival campaigns. Officials says members of both started yelling at each other outside a polling place, and while the argument never turned physical, it was heated.



“When it gets to the point where it makes voters apprehensive about going to vote and maybe intimidate them from voting that’s where you have to draw the line,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said.

Joe Young is with the Shelby County Election Commission. He says officials requested the campaigns re-assign those workers.



“Our democracy should always be able to withstand challenges,” Young said.

Another one of those challenges is election results. Shelby County Election Commissioner Brent Taylor says officials don’t have enough scanners to count absentee ballots in a timely manner on election night.



“It is entirely possible that we will not have the election results on election night,” Commissioner Taylor said, “It could potentially be the next day or even the day after.”

Taylor says additional scanners were part of a voting equipment package the Shelby County Commission didn’t fund because the commission felt it was too expensive.



If you see any suspicious activity at the polls, police ask that you call 911 immediately.