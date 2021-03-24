Memphis Police increase presence on interstates, but say city on pace for more shootings

A car was riddled with bullets on 385 at Ridgeway in March 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a record-setting year for interstate shootings in 2020, there have been even more interstate shootings in 2021 leading law enforcement officials to call on the state for assistance.

Memphis Police said they have increased their presence on the interstates, but it’s a daunting task.

More than 70 million people in a year travel the Memphis interstate systems, I-40, I-240 and I-55, said Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings.

“We are pulling people from neighborhoods to put them on the interstate. And we have to,” he added.

Related Content Memphis Police Director addresses interstate shootings, calls on state for help

But it’s simply not working.

According to data from MPD, there have been at least 31 interstate shootings so far this year. It’s a pace that puts them ahead of the record-setting 80 in 2020.

They said the state of Tennessee and the Tennessee Highway Patrol have to increase their presence.

“It can’t just be the Memphis Police Department. A lot of times we forget there are other law enforcement entities inside of Memphis, and they need to do their jobs,” said Rallings.

WREG reached out to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s office and THP for responses to MPD’s call for help. We have not heard back.