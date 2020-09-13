Memphis Police: I-240 at I-55 shut down in both directions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they are working an accident that caused them to shut down I-240 in both directions at I-55.
MPD said a female driver crossed the median and was ejected from the vehicle. The victim was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital.
The accident prompted the closure of I-240 at I-55 in both directions. Traffic is being diverted southbound on South Third Street.
Use an alternative route, if possible
