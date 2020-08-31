Memphis Police have busy weekend responding to deadly shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a busy weekend for Memphis Police officers.

Flashing lights illuminated Mississippi Boulevard on Sunday night, where two men were shot.

Just a few hours earlier and a little more than a mile away another man was shot off East Mclemore.

Three people shot just within a matter of hours.

Earlier in the weekend we were there as detectives took pictures and notes following another shooting in Parkway Village.

In that case a man was killed, another woman hit by gunfire, after bullets blew through a truck early Saturday morning. That man becoming the 203rd person to die from violence in Memphis so far this year.

Memphis Police Association president Mike Williams has attributed some of the violence to social unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic. He believes at the current rate, Memphis could see 300 homicides by the end of the year.

In a statement, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said, “My administration has been pleading with anyone who would listen that we need help reducing violent crime in Memphis, especially recently when, like other cities, it has increased during the pandemic. It’s why we pushed for stiffer penalties for violent offenders. It’s why we’ve worked so hard to provide meaningful, free outlets and places to learn for our youth, including universal needs based pre-k. It’s why we pushed to relax our residency requirements to help with recruitment of officers and in opposition to new laws which would lead to more guns on the street. “

During the pandemic most positive outlets for young people have been closed and parents and families must step even more to keep children away from bad influences and guns, Strickland said.