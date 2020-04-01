Memphis Police officers stop responding to minor car accidents amid coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department says it is temporarily changing its procedures for minor car accidents to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in our community.

If you are involved in a minor accident, alcohol and/or drugs were not involved and you do not require a wrecker, police will not physically respond to the scene.

Instead, drivers are asked to exchange names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance information and tag numbers of the vehicles involved. Take photos of the damage and then call any Memphis Police Station to file a report.

A report must be filed within five days of the crash.

An officer will make the scene if a driver refuses to share information or there is a confrontation.

If you need a police report for the accident, call Central Records at 901-636-3650.

Police station numbers:

Traffic Office: 901-636-4679

Old Allen Station: 901-636-4399

Raines Station: 901-636-4599

Mt. Moriah Station: 901-636-4199

Crump Station: 901-636-4600

Tillman Station: 901-636-3000

North Main Station: 901-636-4099

Airways Station: 901-636-4800

Appling Farms Station: 901-636-4400

Ridgeway Station: 901-636-4500