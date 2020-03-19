MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While many Memphians work from home, police officers are still on the streets, but it’s not business as usual.

In light of coronavirus, the Memphis Police Department has made some changes to limit contact between officers and people they encounter in the field.

Supervisors are asking officers, when able, to issue citations for misdemeanor offenses instead of physically arresting someone. Officers also have to call a supervisor if they come across anyone who claims to have COVID-19.

Josh Spickler, a criminal justice system reform advocate, said these changes are a good way to keep officers and civilians safe by limiting the number of people who go to jail.

“The jail is one of the most dangerous places you can be right now,” Spickler said. “It’s completely enclosed, you cannot separate from other people, and opportunities for hygiene are very limited. And so police officers have to do everything they can to avoid detaining someone. Judges have to do everything they can to avoid detaining someone. Lawyers, both prosecutors and defense attorneys, need to be focused on release.”

The courts are considering releasing a number of non-violent inmates with bonds less than $500. Those inmates will be selected by the sheriff’s office, but ultimately a judge will decide who goes home.

Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the jail.

“One infection in that jail … is very, very dangerous, and it’s going to spread quickly and like few other places in this community,” Spickler said.

The sheriff’s office said inmates have regular access to the bathroom and hand sanitizing stations. It should also be noted that sheriff’s deputies are taking many of the same precautions as Memphis police officers in the field.