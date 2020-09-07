Memphis Police arrest woman for allegedly firing shots at a cook out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman for shooting a gun at a cookout on Saturday.



Memphis Police said they responded to a disturbance call in the 800 block of Davant on Saturday around 6 p.m. According to MPD, Sylvester Morris told them he was having a cookout when Tanekia Ray (Nikki) came to the residence and started an argument about an ordeal involving her brother.



Morris told Ray, he did not want to hear what she was talking about and asked her to leave the property. She proceeded to leave and went across the street and got a handgun and opened fire.



Morris was with his family and friends as they took cover. Ray was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.