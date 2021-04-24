Memphis Police arrest two men following deadly shooting at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested two men in connection with a gas station shooting that happened earlier this month.

Memphis Police said both Deonn Wilbourn and DeAndre Wilbourn have been arrested on first-degree murder charges. Two people were killed in the shootings at the Valero gas station on Knight arnold and Mendenhall that happened on April 14.

Officers first arrested 20 year-old Noah Jones. Police say Jones’ car was stolen at gunpoint the day of the shootout.

Officers say that night, Jones, with the help of his cousins Deonn and DeAndre, opened fire on those victims.