Memphis Police arrest man they say robbed three businesses over a four day period

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who they said robbed three different businesses over a span of four days.

Memphis Police detectives said Deadrick Vanpelt is a serial robber. They said Vanpelt was caught on surveillance cameras multiple times wearing a hoodie and armed with a handgun.

MPD said on Oct 5. Vanpelt wore a white hoodie and walked into the Dollar General on Raleigh Millington Road. He went straight to the register. The clerk told police, Vanpelt pointed what appeared to be a gun, tucked inside his hoodie at the cashier and demanded money.

After the robbery, MPD said Vanpelt got away in a white Jeep.

Three days later, MPD said Vanpelt struck again, robbing the Mapco gas station on Mount Moriah. Investigators said a man pressed what looked like a gun through his hoodie and demanded money, fleeing in a white Jeep.

MPD said the very next day, in the same neighborhood, Vanpelt robbed the Subway along Quince Road. He again wore a hoodie and walked up to the counter this time showed the handle of the gun, as described by the worker.

MPD said Vanpelt took an undisclosed amount of money and got away in a white Jeep. Police spotted the white Jeep and arrested him. MPD said Vanpelt admitted to the three robberies.

Vanpelt is set to go to court Monday, after being charged with three counts of Aggravated Robbery.